Yandex takes on YouTube with new video service

Yandex (YNDX -0.7%) is launching a user-driven video service it hopes will rival YouTube in Russia.
That comes through its Yandex Zen recommendation platform, which will allow bloggers to publish up to 15-minute-long videos.
And the approach is similar to ByteDance's Toutiao, where bloggers upload content and an algorithm recommends it to users.
Testing of the new service has taken off, Reuters notes, with Yandex Zen hitting 20M video views a day with a daily audience of 11M users. But Yandex is still in third place in Russian video views behind YouTube (GOOG -0.7%, GOOGL -0.7%) and social network VKontakte.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox