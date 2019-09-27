BAML confidence sends iRobot higher

Bank of America Merrill Lynch starts off coverage on iRobot (IRBT +2.5% ) with a Buy rating on its view that valuation looks attractive.

The firm sees potential upside from improved U.S.-China trade relations and overall growth in consumer spending.

"The stock's valuation is relatively attractive in our view and, with relatively negative investor sentiment, we think it's more likely data points surprise positively in the nearterm," reads the BAML summary.

Seeking Alpha Authors are already bullish on iRobot, while the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is telling a different story.