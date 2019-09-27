Vivint Solar 'regularly forges signatures on customer contracts' - report

Vivint Solar (VSLR -6.9% ) starts deeply in the red after a negative report from short seller Aurelius Value says it has "largely concealed a growing pattern of undisclosed lawsuits alleging the company has engaged in a nationwide fraud involving forged customer contracts."

The lawsuits allege VSLR has "forged the signatures of homeowners, complete strangers, relatives, neighbors and even a dead person onto sham solar contracts."

Aurelius believes VSLR's "alleged misdeeds have been deployed to mask weakness in the underlying business, especially considering [the company] has missed revenue estimates in four of the last five quarters."