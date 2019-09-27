Contango to buy White Star assets out of bankruptcy

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF +2% ) agrees to acquire the assets of White Star Petroleum for $132.5M, as a part of White Star's Chapter 11 bankruptcy sales process.

MCF says it will acquire 15K boe/day of production, 20M boe of PDP reserves as of July 1 and 315K net acres in Oklahoma.

MCF expects the deal will add $60M in asset level cash flow over the next 12 months, increases the company's production by nearly 4x and more than doubles PDP reserves.