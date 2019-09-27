Visa's $300M escrow for litigation isn't material to EPS, KBW says

Visa (V -0.5% ) plans to deposit $300M into a litigation escrow account previously established under its U.S. retrospective responsibility plan, it disclosed after yesterday's close in an SEC filing.

Under the terms of the plan, when Visa funds the U.S. litigation escrow account, the value of the its class B shares, which are held exclusively by U.S. financial institutions and their affiliates and successors, are subject to dilution through a downward adjustment to the conversion rate of the shares of class B common stock to shares of class A common stock.

Assuming yesterday’s closing price of roughly $176 per share, the escrow funding has the impact of repurchasing about 1.7M Class A shares (or ~0.1% of shares outstanding) and the conversion rate would decline to 1.62286 (from 1.6298 as of FQ3 2019), write Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts in a note.

"Given that the large class action has been settled, we think this could be related to the individual settlements for the opt out merchants," the analysts said. "Either way, we don’t view it as material to our EPS given the relatively small size of the funding."