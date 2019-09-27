Vail Resorts +6% after pass sales impress

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) rallies after spilling Q4 numbers. While the quarter was a slow month for revenue due to a general lack of skiing activity, Vail's pace of 2019-2020 pass sales (+14% in units and +15% in dollars) impressed.

"MTN has seen continued strong growth from the Northeast markets, which are benefiting from the first full year of unlimited access to Stowe, Okemo, and Mount Sunapee", notes Janney analyst Tyler Batory on the pass sales growth.

Shares of Vail are up 5.61% to $243.18.

