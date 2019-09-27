Oil shipping rates skyrocket as U.S. sanctions shake crude trade

Key oil freight rates from the Middle East to Asia soared as much as 28% today, Reuters reports, as the global shipping market is rattled by U.S. sanctions on China's COSCO for alleged involvement in ferrying crude out of Iran.

COSCO is one of the world's largest energy shippers, operating more than 50 supertankers.

As some Asian oil buyers rushed to secure vessels, rates for very large crude carriers to load crude oil from the Middle East to north Asia in October surged overnight to the equivalent of ~$600K per ship, according to one Singapore-based oil trader.

The rates for loading Middle East crude to west coast India in the second week of October reportedly jumped 28% after Reliance Industries booked two supertankers overnight.

Potentially relevant tickers may include: FRO, TK, TNK, TGP, TOO, TNP, NAT, SFL, DHT, EURN, GOGL, GLOG, GLOP, INSW