MKM Partners picks through restaurant sector
Sep. 27, 2019 10:51 AM ETDIN, EAT, CBRL, DENNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- MKM Partners launches coverage on four restaurant stocks.
- Dine Brands Global (DIN +2.1%) is started at Buy with a price target of $90 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $107.33.
- Brinker International (EAT +1.3%) is launched at Buy with a price target of $52 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $44.67
- Cracker Barrel (CBRL -1.3%) is initiated Neutral with a price target of $160 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $172.11.
- Denny's (DENN) is slotted at Neutral with a price target of $25 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $24.30.