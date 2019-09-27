MKM Partners picks through restaurant sector

Sep. 27, 2019 10:51 AM ETDIN, EAT, CBRL, DENNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • MKM Partners launches coverage on four restaurant stocks.
  • Dine Brands Global (DIN +2.1%) is started at Buy with a price target of $90 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $107.33.
  • Brinker International (EAT +1.3%) is launched at Buy with a price target of $52 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $44.67
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL -1.3%) is initiated Neutral with a price target of $160 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $172.11.
  • Denny's (DENN) is slotted at Neutral with a price target of $25 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $24.30.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.