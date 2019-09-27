Senator calls for public auction of midband satellite spectrum

Sen. John Kennedy is calling for a public auction of the midband airwaves that some satellite companies are looking to monetize for 5G use.

That's in contrast to the private auction advocated by members of the C-Band alliance, prominently Intelsat (I +0.6% ) and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF).

"A public auction of c-band spectrum ensures taxpayers reap the benefits of the sale rather than foreign-owned satellite companies," the GOP senator says.

The C-Band Alliance has been looking to auction 200 MHz for use by wireless carriers to develop 5G broadband, and it's getting traction at the FCC, whose chairman Ajit Pai expresses optimism for action on the issue this fall.