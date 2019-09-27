Boeing CEO to testify in Congressional hearing late next month

Boeing (BA +0.7% ) says CEO Dennis Muilenburg will testify before the U.S. House next month, in what will be Muilenburg's first public hearing since the two fatal crashes of the company's 737 MAX jets.

The hearing before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, which has held several other hearings on the troubled plane, is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Muilenburg will be accompanied at the testimony by John Hamilton, Boeing's chief engineer for its commercial airplanes business, and 737 pilot Jennifer Henderson.

It is not yet clear if Muilenburg will appear before the Senate Commerce Committee next month.