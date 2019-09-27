Intercontinental Exchange plans ETF Hub launch in October

Following the Securities and Exchange Commission's rule to modernize the regulation of exchange traded funds, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -1% ) plans to launch in October its ETF Hub service, which is designed to bring greater efficiency to the ETF primary market.

In ICE's Q2 earnings call on Aug. 1, Chairman and CEO Jeff Sprecher said, "Ultimately, we view the ETF Hub is one of the first steps towards building a more automated, efficient, and complete ecosystem serving the fixed income trading and investing community."

Regarding the SEC's new ETF rule, ICE President Ben Jackson comments, “By allowing all participants to use custom baskets for the creation and redemption process, this rule gives all issuers the flexibility they require, offering significant benefits for both ETF investors and the ETF ecosystem as a whole.”

