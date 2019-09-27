NBA 2K League going global with Shanghai team

The NBA's 2K League (the team-up between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -0.7% )) says global esports organization Gen.G is launching a league team from Shanghai.

The new team will join for the 2020 season, and mark a long-term strategic deal between the league and Gen.G, which will collaborate on player development and talent identification in Asia, as well as brand development and esports/gaming programming.

It's the first 2K League team outside North America, and the first not to be affiliated with an NBA team.

The team will train at Gen.G's Los Angeles headquarters during the 2020 season.