Sony, Disney make up for one more Spider-Man film

Sony (SNE -0.1% ) and Walt Disney (DIS -0.5% ) have come to a deal that will continue an amicable partnership on the valuable character of Spider-Man -- at least for now.

That follows news last month of a breakup between the two of the peace deal that had them collaborating on Spider-Man movies and brought the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new deal will see Marvel produce one more film for Sony; it will star current Spider-Man Tom Holland and come out July 16, 2021.

The peace deal made two movies that pleased critics and audiences alike -- Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. But after the latter film came out this summer (and became Sony's highest-grossing film ever), the deal fell apart.

Both companies are paring declines on the day.