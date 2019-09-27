Google to preinstall YouTube Music on newer Android devices

Google (GOOG -1% , GOOGL -1% ) says that YouTube Music will now come preinstalled on new Android 9 and Android 10 devices, replacing its Google Play Music app there.

That should clear up some confusion (and some cannibalization) as the company pursued two different routes to get music into device users' hands, as it worked to rival competing offerings from Apple Music (AAPL -0.4% ) and Spotify (SPOT -2% ).

With about 15M subscribers as of May, YouTube Music trails those two rivals substantially.

The company will allow users with Android 10 devices to continue using Google Play Music as a direct download, however. And those without an Android 9 or 10 device can seek out YouTube Music directly as well.