ElectroCore continues FDA-stoked selloff, down 11%

Thinly traded nano cap electroCore (ECOR -10.9% ) is down on average volume. Share have sold off 53% this week.

On Wednesday, it announced that the FDA requested additional information and analyses pertaining to the clinical data supporting its 510(k) application seeking clearance to use its gammaCore vagus nerve stimulator for the prevention of episodic migraine.

The company expects to meet with the agency in Q4 to discuss its request.

The non-invasive device is currently cleared in the U.S. for the treatment of pain associated with episodic migraine and cluster headache and adjunctive use for the prevention of cluster headache.