Massachusetts gas leak forces evacuations

Residents were evacuated and two schools were closed after a level one gas leak was detected in Lawrence, Mass., in the same area of the city hit by multiple gas explosions last year.

Columbia Gas, a unit of NiSource (NI -1.1% ) has shut off gas to ~150 homes and businesses in the area, and crews are going door-to-door to customers as they work to investigate the cause of the leak and make repairs.

The leak is an isolated incident and has not spread to other parts of the city, says Columbia Gas President Mark Kempic.

The incident comes a year after gas leaks caused more than 60 fires and explosions across Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.