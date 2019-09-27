Scharf's exit is a 'net negative' for BNY Mellon, KBW says

KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl isn't framing the Bank of New York Mellon (BK -5% ) dip after CEO Charles Scharf exits to head up Wells Fargo as a chance to buy BK shares.

Rather, he sees the move as "net negative" for BK.

Scharf, during his slightly more than two-year tenure as BK's CEO, embarked on a hiring spree to put his own people in place. "Now that he has left, long-term strategy is in flux," Kleinhanzl writes, adding that the search for the permanent CEO will overhang the stock.

Citi has a similar sentiment as reflected in a Bloomberg headline, "Don't buy BNY Mellon on Weakness after Scharf Exit, Citi says."

KBW's Kleinhanzl rates BK market perform with a price target of $43.00.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Hold (2 Outperform, 17 Hold, 1 Underperform, 3 Sell).