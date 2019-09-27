Strong month for Vegas Strip casinos

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue rose 4.30% in August to $952.4M.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up 9.0% during the month to $520.6M, while downtown Las Vegas gaming win was down 1.9% to 45.3M. Boulder casino gaming win was down 12.0% to $54.8M and Reno casino gaming was 4.7% higher to $64.6M.

Total slots win across the state was down 0.5% to $615.5M off a win percentage of 6.4%.

Games and tables win jumped 14.3% to $336.9M off a win percentage of 15.2%. Baccarat gaming win rose 6.4% and sports betting rocketed 49% to $18.7M. Big months were also recorded for Twenty One (+21%), Craps (+40%) and Roulette (+34%).

Nevada-related casino stocks: Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.2% ), MGM Resorts (MGM -0.4% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -2.7% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.2% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +4.1% ), Full House Resorts (FLL), Red Rock Resorts (RRR -0.7% ).

Related ETF: BJK