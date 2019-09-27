White House mulls limits on U.S. portfolio flows into China - Bloomberg

The Trump administration is considering ways to limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

That could affect billions of dollars of investments tied to major indexes.

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) falls 1.6% ; the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YINN) sinks 3.2% , while Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YANG) gains 3.6% .

The news comes as U.S. and Chinese government officials negotiate a potential truce in the trade war that lasted for more than a year.

It also contrasts with China's recent moves to open its markets to more foreign investment.

ETFs: FXI, YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, PGJ, FXP, CN, CHN, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YXI, WCHN, CBON, FLCH, KCNY, KGRN