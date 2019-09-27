Seeking Alpha
Brazil court lifts final embargo on Alunorte refinery

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) says it has been cleared to resume full operations at its Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil after a federal court lifted the final embargo under a criminal lawsuit.

The plant has operated at half of its capacity since February 2018 after a spill that caused regulators and courts to restrict its production.

Alunorte was cleared to return to full production in May after the federal court cleared Hydro, leaving a ban on the new bauxite residue deposit area as the only remaining obstacle to resuming full operations.

