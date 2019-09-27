Stocks mixed amid talk of limiting flows into China

Stocks dip after Bloomberg reports that the White House officials are discussing ways to limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China, a move that would affect billions of dollars in investment tied to major indexes.

The three major U.S. indexes are mixed, with the Dow now flat, compared with an earlier gain of 0.5%. The Nasdaq slips 0.5% and the S&P 500 loses 0.2% .

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in the red, with real estate ( -0.6% ) and communication services ( -0.6% ) lagging the most; financials ( +0.4% ) and energy ( +0.1% ) outperform the broader market.

10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.696%.

U.S. Dollar Index is also little changed at 99.10.