Eni CEO under investigation over Congo contracts

Eni (E +0.5% ) says CEO Claudio Descalzi has been served notice by Italian prosecutors that he is under investigation for potential conflicts of interest regarding contracts awarded by the company's Congo unit and a local company.

Prosecutors are said to be alleging Descalzi failed to disclose the fact that his wife was behind the local company Petroservice, which benefited from $105M in Eni contracts during 2012-17; Descalzi rejects the accusations.

Eni's Congo production in 2018 averaged 92K boe/day net to the company.