Relmada Therapeutics (OTC:RLMD -0.4% ) has approved a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of the company's authorized, issued, and outstanding common stock for its proposed listing on the NASDAQ.

The reverse stock split will become effective on September 30 and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis.

Immediately after the reverse stock split, the company will have ~9.9M shares of common stock outstanding.

Relmada's stock will trade under the ticker symbol "RLMDD" for a period of 20 trading days after the reverse stock split.