Dominion buys two Virginia solar projects

Dominion Energy (D -0.3% ) agrees to acquire two solar generating projects in Virginia from Macquarie subsidiary Savion LLC; financial terms are not disclosed.

Power generated at the two sites as well as the renewable energy credits will go to telecom company T-Mobile USA under long-term contracts.

The PV plants with a combined installed capacity of 95 MW are expected to be operational in 2020.

Dominion also says it plans to cut carbon emissions from its power generating facilities by 80% between 2005 and 2050, and says it already was more than halfway to meeting the goal at year-end 2018.