DirecTV considers dropping Sunday Ticket exclusive - WSJ

DirecTV (T +0.1% ) is touching on a hot issue for a huge part of its viewership (and AT&T's investor base), considering not renewing its exclusive rights to the Sunday Ticket NFL football package, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The value of the package to AT&T has probably peaked, COO John Stankey says, and a possible higher price tag for the games could be hard to justify with viewers already fleeing the pay TV service, he adds.

“There’s less profitability to support the decision” to offer Sunday Ticket, Stankey says. "It becomes less critical to the business over time.”

The company currently pays an average fee of $1.5B a year for a deal that currently runs through 2022; it could consider a nonexclusive deal that would be more inexpensive for AT&T.