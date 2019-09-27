Alberta government trims oil curtailment limits

Canadian crude oil prices are under pressure after Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing province, slightly eased oil curtailments for November and December.

The province will allow producers to increase output to 3.8M bbl/day in November and 3.81M bbl/day in December, up a bit from 3.79M bbl/day in October and 3.56M in January, when the curtailments first took effect.

Western Canadian Select trades at a discount of ~$12/bbl to U.S. WTI, according to OilPrice.com.

Potentially relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, CVE, ECA, ENB, CPG, BTE, ERF, TRP, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF