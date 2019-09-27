U.S. total rig count posts sixth straight drop

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. declines by 8 to 860, its sixth consecutive weekly decline, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

The oil rig count slipped by 6 to 713 while gas rigs fell by 2 to 146; one rig is classified as miscellaneous.

WTI November crude oil is little changed by the data, currently -1.1% to $55.78/bbl in a volatile session.

