Westport Fuel Systems settles with SEC

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +6.5% ) settles with the SEC after being investigated for compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The settlement relates to a transaction involving the company's JV in China that took place more than three years ago and was handled by individuals who have since left Westport.

Westport agrees to pay a civil penalty to the SEC of $1.5M, prejudgment interest of $196K, and $2.35M representing the disgorgement of proceeds related to the subject transaction and has also agreed to a two-year period of self-reporting requirements regarding FCPA compliance activities.

Under the terms of the settlement, Westport Fuel Systems neither admits nor denies any violation of the FCPA.

Source: Press Release