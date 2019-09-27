Good news/bad news: Lots of good economic news, some confusing

This week's economic data comes in heavier on the better-than-expected end of the scale, with August home sales exhibiting strength and September manufacturing PMI exceeding consensus. But there are also some contradictory data. For example, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for September came in at 93.2, above the 92.0 consensus, with measures for present economic conditions and consumer expectations both improving from August. But the Conference Board's September consumer confidence survey fell 9 points to 125.1, missing the consensus of 133.0. Consumers were "less positive in their assessment of current conditions and their expectations regarding the short-term outlook also weakened," the Conference Board's Lynn Franco said, citing escalation in trade and tariff tensions. Stronger-than-expected: September consumer sentiment (see above).

In-line: August personal income, up 0.4% from July, matched the consensus estimate and increased from +0.1% in July, but consumer spending and price index numbers failed to measure up (see below).

It’s not surprising that the third estimate of Q2 GDP, up 2.0%, lined up with the consensus.

Weaker-than-expected: The September reading of the Conference Board's consumer confidence index disappointed as noted above.

Initial jobless claims increased 3K to 213K, just a bit more than the 211K expected. September U.S. PMI composite flash of 51.0 comes in two ticks shy of the 51.2 consensus, however it’s still better than 50.9 in August; services PMI of 50.9 falls short of the 51.4 consensus and is unchanged from the August print. September Richmond Fed manufacturing survey print of -9 trails the consensus estimate of +2, and reverses from +1 in August; shipments index fell 14 vs. an increase of 5 in August and capacity utilization index -11 vs. -3 prior. August consumer spending, up 0.1%, failed to meet the +0.3% estimate and weakened from the 0.5% increase in July; meanwhile core PCE price index of +0.1% M/M missed the expected 0.2% rise; PCE price index didn’t rise at all vs. consensus estimate vs. +0.2%. July S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI was unchanged from June, trailing the estimate for a 0.1% increase and matching the flat reading in June