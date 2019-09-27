Textron downgraded at Vertical Research on economic concerns

Textron (TXT -1.9% ) tumbles after Vertical Research downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $54 price target, as analyst Rob Stallard cites concerns about the state of the economy.

Two-thirds of TXT sales are tied to aerospace and defense, a relatively strong end market, but the company has suffered sales declines in its private jet business, which Stallard says is historically sensitive to the economy.

TXT has "sensibly, if belatedly," decided to sell its Kautex unit, which produces automotive equipment, Stallard says, and "while a sale of this business is likely to be ~9% dilutive to 2020 free cash flow per share and earnings per share, it does reduce exposure to the challenging auto market."