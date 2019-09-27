If Fed resumes balance sheet growth, it won't be QE, Fed's Harker says

Philly Fed President Patrick Harker explains that if the central bank does resume organic growth of its balance sheet, it wouldn't be the same as quantitative easing -- the financial crisis-era monetary policy stimulus it conducted through large bond purchases.

"This is not QE4. Let me make this clear: This is not a monetary policy tool," he said when answering audience questions after a speech on Friday.

Regarding economic growth, Harker points out that fiscal policy has a decisive role to play in economic growth.

"The Federal Reserve can pull the levers available to us to create a more hospitable environment for growth, but trend economic growth is driven by fiscal policy," he said. "Monetary policy can’t mitigate risk or move the growth needle in a meaningful way.