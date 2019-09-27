August farm prices received Index +0.8% (M/M)

The August Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 90.5% of its 2011 base, +0.8% from the July 2019 index and +0.9% from the August 2018 index

The crop production index +0.8% M/M to 87.4; The livestock index +0.2% to 93.7.

Food grains -2.1% M/M and -17.8% Y/Y.

Feed grains -4.4% M/M and +14.4% Y/Y.

Oilseeds -0.9% M/M and -4.1% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts +2.0% M/M and -2.4% Y/Y.

Other crop -6.5% M/M and -6.8% Y/Y.

