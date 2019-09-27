Plug Power maintained Buy at B. Riley FBR, citing strong growth potential

Plug Power (PLUG -3.2% ) is down despite a reiteration of a Buy rating on the shares with a $3.50 price target from B. Riley FBR, which says the company is better positioned in its core material handling business than ever.

PLUG recently held its technology symposium in which the company set its long-term revenue target of $1B over the next five years, which implies a 35% compound annual growth rate from the firm's 2019 revenue estimates, B. Riley's Chris Van Horn says, according to Briefing.com.

Based on the recent award activity as well as market commentary, PLUG shares and the fuel cell technology seem to be at an inflection point, as adoption of PLUG products continues to develop more quickly than expected, according to the analyst.

PLUG has achieved solid profitability in recent quarters, which Van Horn expects will continue through 2019 and grow exponentially in 2020, adding that additional awards and partnerships should share appreciation.