Stocks slip after latest U.S.-China trade angst

Stocks tumbled following reports that the Trump administration is considering placing limits on U.S. investment in China and delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Such talk is said to be in the early stages and no decision has been made, but if true, the move would mark a major escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red, led lower by the trade-sensitive information technology group (-1.3%), with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index - already under pressure after Micron issued disappointing guidance - hit especially hard, falling 2.4%.

Nevertheless, the S&P 500 eased off its worst losses and reclaimed its 50-day moving average during the final hour of trade after hitting a three-week low intraday.

The financial sector (+0.2%) squeezed out a gain, helped by Wells Fargo's hiring of BNY Mellon CEO Charles Scharf as its new leader.

For the week, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell a respective 0.4%, 1% and 2.2%, a second straight loss after all three indexes snapped three-week winning streaks last week.

WTI November crude oil fell 0.9% to settle at $55.91/bbl, capping a 3.8% drubbing for the week.

U.S. Treasury prices finished with slight gains, pushing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.62% and the 10-year yield a basis point lower to 1.68%.