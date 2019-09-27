Beam Therapeutics readies IPO

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) has filed a prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech develops precision genetic medicines based on its proprietary base-editing technology that, it says, is more precise than CRISPR, Zinc Fingers, Arcuses or TAL Nucleases since its avoids making a double-stranded break in the DNA by virtue of targeting a single base. Specifically, its base editors incorporate a modified CRISPR protein bound by guide RNA for precise DNA targeting coupled with an enzyme, like a deaminase, for the precise chemical modification of the target.

Its pipeline is categorized by delivery modality: Electroporation, Non-Viral and Viral. The first is the most advanced at the lead optimization stage.

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Operating Expenses: $30.8M (+58%); Net Loss: ($31.5M) (-54%); Cash Burn: ($37.2M) (-371%).