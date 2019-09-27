Tellurian optimistic about Saudi talks over Driftwood LNG investment

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) is in a "good position" in talks about Saudi Aramco taking an equity investment in Driftwood LNG, CFO Antoine Lafargue says.

During a conference call with analysts today, Lafargue said Driftwood will happen, that TELL has the right business model, and an investment by Aramco - which already has a preliminary agreement to take a 25% stake in Sempra Energy's Port Arthur LNG in Texas - would further bolster Driftwood's prospects.

India's Petronet signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this week that, if finalized at the top end, would give the company the rights to 5M mt/year of supply from Driftwood.