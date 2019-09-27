Enbridge denied key Line 3 permit by Minnesota regulator

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency denies a key water permit to Enbridge's (ENB +0.9% ) proposed Line 3 oil pipeline, requiring the company to satisfy several requirements before it can reapply for the permit.

The agency issued a "denial without prejudice" for the proposed 340-mile pipeline's 401 certification, a permit required before federal agencies can issue a permit or license.

The decision comes just days before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will take up the environmental impact statement for the Line 3 pipeline replacement project.