Boeing could bounce to $450 but stay neutral for now, analyst says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is maintained with Neutral rating and a $395 price target at Buckingham Research, but the firm's Richard Safran thinks shares could hit $450 as investors become certain the 737 MAX will return to the skies.

Safran forecasts Boeing will earn $2.26/share in Q3 and may even top estimates on the basis of strong government spending during a historically strong quarter, but earnings are unlikely to drive the stock as long as the 737 MAX global fleet remains grounded.

The Federal Aviation Administration possibly could certify the plane prior to Boeing's report on Oct. 30, or the company could offer 2019 guidance in its report, but each scenario is unlikely and investors should not count on either, Safran says.

BA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.