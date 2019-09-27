Pipeline billionaires cling to MLP model dumped by most - Bloomberg

Oil pipeline owners that dumped their partnership structure in favor of becoming corporations are performing better than their tax-shielded peers, but Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are showing no signs of ditching their MLP model.

"It doesn't look like something Energy Transfer or Enterprise would want to do," says SL Advisors' Simon Lack, since the MLP structure "isn't impeding them from growing because they're just funding their growth projects internally and with a little bit of debt."

For the billionaire founding families behind ET and EPD, the biggest deterrent to conversion may be the multimillion-dollar tax obligations they would invite by abandoning the MLP haven, Lack tells Bloomberg.

The tax bill that would come with being a corporation would total ~$340M/year for EPD's founding Duncan family, and the bill for ET founder Kelcy Warren would come in at ~$65M/year, based on last year's net income, according to Lack.

In the latest swipe at the MLP model, Elliott Management this week urged Marathon Petroleum to pursue a breakup that would include converting its pipeline MLP to a corporation.