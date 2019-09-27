Tesla broke labor laws in fighting union, judge rules

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) engaged in unfair labor practices when it threatened and retaliated against employees seeking to form a union, an administrative law judge ruled today in a National Labor Relations Board complaint.

The judge also said CEO Elon Musk's tweet suggesting the organization of a union at the company's Fremont facility would lead to the loss of stock options for employees was a violation of labor law.

The judge's order calls for TSLA to rehire or compensate two employees who were terminated, and Musk must personally read a notice to Fremont employees detailing the ruling.

The ruling is expected to be appealed.