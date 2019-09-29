Before MAX, Boeing flight control system included key safeguards - WSJ

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) expected fix for the grounded 737 MAX will make its flight control system more like an earlier version of the same system used on a military tanker jet, WSJ reports.

Boeing engineers who created the MCAS system for the military plane more than a decade ago designed the system to rely on inputs from multiple sensors and with limited power to move the tanker's nose, which was intended as a deliberate check against the system acting erroneously or causing a pilot to lose control.

According to the report, the MAX's version of MCAS relied on input from just one of the plane's two sensors that measure the angle of the plane's nose, which also proved tougher for pilots to override.

Now, Boeing's expected fix for the 737 MAX reportedly will make its MCAS more like the one used in the tanker.