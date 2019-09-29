BP to announce CEO retirement - Sky News

BP (NYSE:BP) is preparing to announce the coming retirement of its long-serving CEO Bob Dudley, who steered the British oil giant back from the brink after the Gulf of Mexico disaster, Sky News reports.

The announcement could be made by the end of this year or by the end of October - when BP issues Q3 results - although it's unclear whether a successor would also be disclosed.

Dudley is the longest-serving boss of any of the world's oil majors, including Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil.