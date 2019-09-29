No plan to block Chinese listings - U.S. Treasury

"The (Trump) administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," according to Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley, following reports on Friday that suggested otherwise.

The rumors unnerved markets, hitting U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies and causing the S&P 500 to close about 0.5% lower .

Other potential measures - including limiting Americans' exposure to the Chinese market through government pension funds, as well as ways to put caps on the Chinese companies included in stock indexes - were not ruled out.