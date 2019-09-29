'Cracking issue' on some Boeing 737 planes

Sep. 29, 2019 2:42 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor109 Comments
  • The FAA has ordered inspections of Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 NGs (models designated 737-700, 737-800, and 737-900) after the company notified the agency of structural cracks.
  • "No in-service issues have been reported," the company said. "Over the coming days, we will work closely with our customers to implement a recommended inspection plan for certain airplanes in the fleet. This issue does not affect any 737 MAX airplanes or the P-8 Poseidon."
  • The cracking was found in the plane's pickle forks, which attach the plane's body to its wing structure.
