House antitrust scrutiny of internet protocol
Sep. 29, 2019
- Congressional antitrust investigators are scrutinizing plans by Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to use a new internet protocol, WSJ reports.
- The new standard would encrypt internet traffic to improve security, but could also alter the internet's competitive landscape.
- Cable and wireless companies fear being shut out from much data if browser users move wholesale to this new standard - which many ISPs don’t currently support - giving Google a competitive advantage.
- The tech giant plans to begin testing the navigation protocol with about 1% of its Chrome browser users next month, before more widespread adoption.