ECB's Draghi supports calls for fiscal union - FT

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi backs up French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for fiscal transfers between eurozone member states to secure the long-term future of the single currency.

In an interview, Draghi told the Financial Times that increased government spending is "more urgent than before" to offset the global slowdown.

Furthermore, a long-term commitment to a fiscal union in needed for the eurozone to compete with other global powers.

To have a stronger EMU [economic and monetary union], we need a common eurozone budget," he told the FT. "Clearly the political debate on that still has a long way to go. But I am optimistic."

That's likely to face opposition from Germany and fiscally conservative members of the EU. Nine out of 25 members of the ECB's governing council voiced reservations on the central bank's latest monetary stimulus plan.

More government support could help lower the burden on the ECB. "The extraordinary [monetary] stimulus may have to last a long time if there is no support from fiscal policy," he said.

