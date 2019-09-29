Volkswagen set for Dieselgate collective case in Germany
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is preparing for the biggest legal claim of its kind in modern German history as the initial oral hearing of a collective lawsuit against the automaker for emissions test cheating is set for Monday.
- More than 400,000 German car owners have signed up for the collective lawsuit, the first "declaratory model action", which bears some similarities to U.S. class action lawsuits, in Germany. The final number will become clearer at the hearing.
- Lawyers for VW say they're confident that the case, which they say could last for four years and end up at the country's highest court, will eventually be dismissed, the Financial Times reports.