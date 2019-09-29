China to continue opening financial markets

China said it will continue to open up its financial markets and to encourage foreign investment even as reports say the Trump administration is considering limits on fund flows to China.

“We will take further steps to promote high quality two-way financial opening, encourage foreign financial institutions and funds to invest in the domestic financial market, to boost the competitiveness and dynamism of the domestic financial system,” said a summary from the eighth meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Committee.

"China could explore European, Southeast Asian, and the Belt and Road markets in lieu of the U.S.," Liao Qun, chief economist with China Citic Bank International, told Bloomberg News.

The reports about potentially limiting flows from the U.S. into China come as the two countries are preparing for the next round of trade talks after China's week-long national holidays that start on Tuesday.

