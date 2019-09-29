Facebook will have to share messages with U.K. - Bloomberg

Social media platforms based in the U.S., including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and WhatsApp, will be forced to share users' encrypted messages with British police under a new treaty between the two countries, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

U.K.'s home secretary, Priti Patel, had previously urged social media firms to build so-called "back doors" into their apps to allow intelligence agencies access to their messaging platforms. She had warned that Facebook's plan to enable users to send end-to-end encrypted messages would help criminals.

The U.S. and U.K. had agreed not to investigate each other's citizens as part of the deal, and the U.S. won't be able to use information obtained from British firms in any cases carrying the death penalty.