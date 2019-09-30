GM, UAW talk on as strike enters third week

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and the United Auto Workers say they'll keep talking on Monday, as the auto workers' strike enters week three.

“Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement,” UAW says.

GM says it's working toward an agreement that “builds a stronger future for its employees and business."

Reports on Wednesday had the two sides close to a tentative deal after a ramp-up in progress over the prior two days.